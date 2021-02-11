Football: Harder hits double as Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in WSL

Chelsea's Pernille Harder scores their third goal. File photo. Andrew Couldridge, Reuters

LONDON - Danish forward Pernille Harder struck twice early in the second half to set Chelsea on their way to a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday that sends them three points clear at the top of the FA Women's Super League with eight games left to play.

Having suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend that ended a 33-match unbeaten run in the league, Chelsea struggled to break down Arsenal until Harder made the breakthrough early in the second half.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring three minutes into the second period with a dipping, swerving shot form the edge of the box, and she added a second 10 minutes later with a thumping drive from Fran Kirby's pull-back in the box.

Kirby added a third for Chelsea in the 90th minute to complete a victory that puts the reigning champions on 35 points after 14 games, three ahead of Manchester United, who play third-placed Manchester City on Friday.

Brighton made it two wins out of two as Aileen Whelan got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row to secure a 1-0 win over struggling West Ham.

The derby between Birmingham City and Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Bristol City were postponed due to frozen pitches.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Toby Davis)