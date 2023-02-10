Spikers Turf: Imus avoid meltdown, thwarts Navy

From Spikersturf.ph

Imus-Ivy Tuason Photography averted a collapse by hammering out a 5-set win over PGJC-Navy, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 21-25, 15-12, in the Spikers' Turf Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila on Friday.

The AJAA Spikers had to regroup in the fifth set to turn back the Sealions, after dropping sets 3 and 4.

"In the fifth set, I told them that they have to use their mental toughness and just play smart," said said coach Sam Acaylar, whose wards recovered from a straight-sets loss to Cignal.

Imus cruised to easy wins in the first and second sets but Dolor and Jude Garcia steered the PCJG-Navy to big wins in the next two frames to force the decider.

This forced the AJAA Spikers to mount an 8-1 run followed by a decisive blitz to sink the Sealions.

Kim Malabunga led the AJAA Spikers of Cavite with 15 points on 11 attacks, 3 blocks, and an ace, while HeroAustria added 14 points and 21 excellent receptions.