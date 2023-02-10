Spikers Turf: Cignal shoots down Air Force for 3rd straight win

Photo from Spikersturf.ph

Cignal rolled to its third straight-sets victory against the Philippine Air Force, 25-22, 25-16, 27-25, in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference, Friday at Paco Arena in Manila.

With the win, HD Spikers are now tied in the top spot with a clean slate of 3-0 together with Iloilo and AMC-Cotabato.

JP Bugaoan paced Cignal with 16 points through 13 spikes, 2 blocks, and a service ace. Ysay Marasigan also contributed 10 points, addressing the absence of Marck Espejo.

"We are now in a load management when it comes sa mga players namin ngayon lalo na ang liga ay mahaba pa, maraming games at sa program namin ngayon patapos pa lang kami sa strength the reason why nagpapalit palit kami ng tao," said coach Dexter Clamor.

The Airmen put up a fight and came close to seizing the third set on a crosscourt kill by Ranran Abdilla.

But the HD Spikers extended the frame to 25-all. JP Bugaoan and the HD Spikers went for the kill by denying Edwin Tolentino.

Air Force now has a 1-3 record.