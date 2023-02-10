PBA: Magnolia dominant with new import in tow, snuffs Phoenix

Magnolia finally nabbed its first win by handing Phoenix Super LPG a one-sided beating, 108-95, on Friday in the PBA Governors' Cup at Mall of Asia.

Antonio Hester proved to be what the Hotshots needed as the hulking replacement import led his team to its first win in 4 games with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Mark Barroca added 19 points while they buried the sinking Fuel Masters, leading by as much as 27 points. Calvin Abueva chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists.

Du'vaughn Maxwell struggled against Magnolia's defensive scheme, settling for just 11 markers.

(More details to follow.)

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

