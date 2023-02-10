Obiena touched by donation offers from fans

Pinoy Olympian begs off from accepting donations, says issue now being addressed

From EJ Obiena's Facebook page

MANILA — Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena said he received donation offers from supporters after revealing his financial concerns in relation to his training expenses.

These financial and logistical issues have been the main reason he will be sitting out the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan this month.

"Following my recent post concerning the Asian Indoor Championships in Kazakhstan, many have written amazingly supportive notes; and have volunteered donations from your personal pockets to help pay my team for their lack of salaries for the past year," Obiena said in his latest social media post.

"I cannot adequately express to all of you how deeply touched my team and I are by your generosity. Bayanihan still runs strong in Filipinos."

However, the Filipino pole vaulter said he has to beg off from accepting donations as the government is already exerting efforts to resolve the matter.

Obiena, the world top 3 pole vaulter, also said that it would be unethical for him to accept such offers.

"I am a national athlete and my expenses have been approved for payment by the PSC and funded from taxpayer revenues. As all of you are taxpayers, I must respect that you have already paid for my training. It is just not the right thing to do to ask you to pay once via paying taxes, and then pay again privately. This is 'double dipping' and it’s not ethical," he said.

"A team of people is working on the matter now and I must have faith they will resolve it soon. It hence would be questionable for me to accept donations and then having this resolve in the near future and “double dipping. I should allow some time for this to resolve.

"Therefore, I don’t feel it is right to ask or accept your kind donations at this time," the athlete continued.

Obiena, who figured in a legal dispute with PATAFA last year, earlier disclosed that his team has yet to get its compensation for more than a year.

"Despite all the issues of the past supposedly being resolved, my team has not been paid now in over a year. Payments are caught up in red tape. Unfortunately, some of my team are now threatening to leave Team Obiena," he said.

After hearing news of Obiena's predicament, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) immediately took steps to address the matter.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, PSC chief Richard Bachmann said they have reached out to Obiena.

"In light of Mr. Ernest John Obiena’s recent statement on his social media account, we finally got through to him today after several attempts these past few days. We have taken steps in the PSC to resolve all issues immediately," said Bachmann.

"We will again reach out to the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and will continue to speed things up to help the national sports association and Mr. Obiena."

