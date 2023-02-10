NBA: Magic stun Nuggets

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (L) passes as Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (2-L) defends during the fourth quarter of the NBA game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, USA, 09 January 2023. EPA-EFE/John Mabanglo

The Orlando Magic shook off a slow start to shock the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 115-104.

The Magic fell behind 12-0 to start the game, but were up by 10 at halftime thanks in part to a dozen first-half turnovers by Denver.

Orlando, led by 19 points from Wendell Carter Jr and with seven players scoring in double figures, pushed their lead to as many as 19 on the way to a convincing win.

"Going down 12-zero early, we just locked in on what was important, locked in on the game plan," Carter said. "We turned up the heat and that's what got us the 'W' tonight."

It was all the sweeter after the Magic watched Denver's two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic drain a game-winning three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in their January 15 win over Orlando.

Jokic had a double-double of 29 points and 12 rebounds for the Nuggets, who were led by 37 points from Aaron Gordon.

