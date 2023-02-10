A veteran aquatics technical official from Japan will oversee the conduct of the four-day trials for the selection of members of the Philippine national team to the Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The members of the Stabilization Committee that is tasked to handle aquatics in the country said Kazumi Eguchi will supervise the trials set from February 16 to 19 at the New Clark City Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Eguchi’s resume includes her officiating responsibilities at the London 2012 Olympics, Romne 2009 and Barcelona 2013 world championships, Jakarta 2018 Asian Games and numerous Asian and Asian age group championships.

She also played a key role in the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

Eguchiu’s appointment was facilitated by the Asian Swimming Federation, according to Valeriano “Bones” Floro, Stabilization Committee member and also the deputy secretary general for international affairs of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

The Stabilization Committee—also composed of POC legal head Atty. Wharton Chan and Bases Conversion and Development Authority Senior Vice President for Corporate Services Group Arrey Perez, who stands as technical director of the qualifiers—has programmed 34 events in swimming on top of the men and women water polo teams and athletes for the individual 3-meter springboard and platform for men and women in diving.

Registration and inquiries could be made through official email address aquatics.stab.comm@gmail.com. The technical handbook for the trials could be requested through email.

Deadline for registration is on February 14.

The swimming events for men and women are the 50, 100, 200, 200, 800 and 1,500 meters for freestyle; 50, 100 and 200 meters butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke; and 200 and 400 individual medley.

Members of the relay teams will be selected from the list of qualified athetes.

Qualified athletes will undergo a four-week training program under the direct supervision of the Stabilization Committee.

The Cambodia SEA Games are set May 5 to 17.