San-En backs Ravena's decision to suit up for Gilas

The San-En NeoPhoenix threw its support behind Thirdy Ravena as he rejoined Gilas Pilipinas for the February window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

San-En apologized for belatedly issuing out a statement regarding Ravena's mov.

"We apologize for the delay in the official announcement due to the time it took to confirm with the Philippine Basketball Federation (SBP)," the team said in a statement.

"It is a great honor for our players to be selected as representative players, and the club will continue to (support). We will support you as much as possible."

San-En admitted it will be tough for the NeoPhoenix without Ravena, but the team expects the rest of their players to step up in his absence.

"We hope (Thirdy) will play an active role as a representative of the Philippines," the team added.

"Thank you for your warm support for Thirdy, who is fighting on behalf of his home country."