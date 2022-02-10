PBA: TNT takes on Magnolia in rematch

Talk 'N Text (TNT) Tropang Giga will begin its grueling 4-game schedule with a rematch against all-Filipino Conference rival Magnolia in the main game of the PBA Governors' Cup at Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

The Magnolia Hotshots are expected to unleash its do-it-all import Mike Harris when they play the Tropang GIGA at 6 p.m.

Also suiting up for Magnolia is veteran center Rafi Reavis and new acquisition Adrian Wong.

Coach Chot Reyes and the Tropang GIGA will go through a 4-game wringer in 8 days before he and some of his men join Gilas Pilipinas for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian qualifying games on February 24-28.

TNT also got back Matt Ganuelas-Rosser just in time before the resumption of the Governors' Cup.

However, they will face a motivated Hotshots who went 3-0 since they started playing in the interrupted Governors' Cup.

"Talagang we're on a mission eh," said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero after beating Barangay Ginebra in the Manila Clasico match, 117-94, on Christmas Day last year.

"Credit to the players for the good start because talagang nagtrabaho sila. And the chemistry was very good."