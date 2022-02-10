NLEX will meet Meralco when the PBA Governors' Cup resumes on Friday more than a month after live games were suspended due to the recent surge in omicron-dominated COVID-19 cases

"It is like opening day all over again. The excitement and anticipation is fever-pitch," said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao in the league's website.

Guiao wants to see his team rebound after a shock defeat to Phoenix Super LPG on Christmas Day last year.

They will be taking on a potent Meralco Bolts squad led by the impressive import Tony Bishop.

"We're looking forward to tough battles, starting with Meralco," said Guiao. "Their import will be a tough match-up, as well as their rotation of big guards."

Meralco coach Norman Black also expects a tough game against NLEX.

"Playing against a Yeng Guiao-coached team is always tough because you know they will play hard," he said. "It's important that we slow down their import... and we close out well versus their 3-point shooters."

"Once again, we will have to rely on our defense to get a win because NLEX is a high-scoring team."

Black also revealed they might play without their new recruit Chris Banchero.

Banchero might be unavailable on Friday due to health protocols and has not practiced with the team yet.