PBA: Isaac Go signs 2-year deal with TerraFirma

TerraFirma (then Columbian) selected Isaac Go as the No. 1 pick in the special round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft. File photo. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Isaac Go has signed a two-year deal with the team that selected him as the No. 1 pick in the special round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

The 25-year-old Go has officially signed with the TerraFirma Dyip and will be able to play for the team when the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup resumes.

"Good news talaga," TerraFirma coach Johnedel Cardel said, as quoted by a report on the league website.

TerraFirma selected Go as top overall pick in 2019, although the 6-foot-8 center spent the next two years with the Gilas Pilipinas program.

He played for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, averaging 3.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in six games. He also played in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, putting up 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over two games.

Go, together with his fellow 2019 draftees, were released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas earlier this month, which freed them up to sign deals with their mother teams in the PBA.

For TerraFirma, Go's addition is a massive boost as they have lost Roosevelt Adams and Matt Ganuelas-Rosser to free agency during the league's break in action.

Cardel said that Go will only practice with the Dyip on Friday and should see limited action against Blackwater on Saturday. More will be expected of Go come their next game against the Alaska Aces on February 19.

"Next Saturday pa ulit ang laro namin so may additional time para mas maging acclimatized siya sa amin," Cardel said of Go.