Obiena clears 5.70 meters, but finishes 8th in Sweden



Olympian EJ Obiena cleared 5.70 meters but could only place for a share of eighth in the Beijer Pole Vault Gala in Sweden Thursday morning.

Obiena first cleared 5.55 meters after three attempts, before hurdling 5.70 meters in one try.

He nearly cleared 5.81 meters in three tries but touched the bar on his third jump.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis took the gold by dominating the competition with a clearance of 6.04 meters.

Chris Nilsen and KC Lightfoot, both from the US, got the silver and bronze, respectively.

Obiena will continue his indoor season as he competes in Orlen Cup on February 11.

The Filipino hopes to duplicate or even surpass his Philippine indoor record of 5.86 meters he set last year.