Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Toronto Raptors to a 117-98 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Raptors have won a season-high seven in a row, while the Thunder lost for the third consecutive game and the 15th time in their last 19 games.

Siakam continued his hot streak during Toronto's winning streak and his career trend of strong play against Oklahoma City.

Siakam was 13 of 17 from the floor, improving to 64.8 percent from the field against the Thunder in his career.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Siakam got off to a hot start, helping the Raptors jump out to a 12-point first-quarter lead with 15 of Toronto's 34 points in the opening quarter.

Siakam scored 13 consecutive Raptors points at one point to help extend their lead to seven before Fred VanVleet scored seven in the final minute of the quarter, including a four-point play.

The Thunder chipped away in the second, cutting the deficit to five. But VanVleet stayed hot in the third, hitting three 3-pointers to help Toronto build its lead to double figures for good.

VanVleet finished with 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

All five starters for the Raptors had at least 15 points, with Scottie Barnes adding 17, Gary Trent Jr. 16 and OG Anunoby 15 points to go with 10 rebounds.

Toronto shot 51.1 percent from the floor and outscored the Thunder in the paint 58-38.

The Raptors hit all 14 of their free throws.

Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon each had 18 points off the bench each to lead Oklahoma City.

Maledon had 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Pokusevski was 7 of 9 from the floor and 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

The Thunder's bench outscored Toronto's 55-21. Ty Jerome added 13 off the bench for Oklahoma City.

Kenrich Williams had a season-high 12 rebounds for the Thunder.