NBA: Jazz get Nickeil Alexander-Walker in 3-way trade

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The Utah Jazz acquired Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Portland and Juancho Hernangomez from San Antonio in a three-way trade, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers get the injured Joe Ingles and Elijah Hughes from Utah plus a second-round pick. The Spurs get Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick.

Alexander-Walker and Satoransky get dealt for the second time in two days. The pair went from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Blazers in the CJ McCollum deal Tuesday.

Alexander-Walker, 23, averaged 12.8 points, 3.3 boards and 2.8 assists in 50 games (19 starts) with the Pelicans.

If he remains in Utah, Alexander-Walker gives the Jazz another backcourt boost off the bench with Jordan Clarkson.

Ingles, 34, tore his ACL and is out for the rest of this season. He left as Utah's all-time 3-point leader, making 1,071 shots from long distance in his career.

He is a 40.8 percent career shooter from 3-point range but had converted a career-low 34.7 percent this season. In 590 games (313 starts), Ingles has averages of 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.

Hernangomez, 26, played just five games for the Spurs after coming over from Boston in the Bryn Forbes trade. He is averaging 1.1 points per game in 6.4 minutes per contest this season overall.

Satoransky, 30, averaged 2.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 32 games (three starts) in his first season with New Orleans.

Hughes, 23, averaged 3.1 points and 8.0 minutes in 14 games (one start) for the Jazz this season.