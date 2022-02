Ahead of the 2022 PVL Open Conference, “Post-Game” catches up with Choco Mucho’s Jem Ferrer and Kat Tolentino, who give their thoughts on the player movement in the league and the expectations for their team after last season's run to the Final 4.

Ferrer also explains why she chose to sign with the Flying Titans after her stint with the Perlas Spikers.