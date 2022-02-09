College of Saint Benilde president Bro. Edmundo Fernandez (second from left) presents the Benilde golden medallion to Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and Benilde scholar-athlete Hidylin Diaz. Looking on are Diaz’s coach and fiancée Julius Naranjo (left) and collage sports director Stephen Fernandez. Handout

While Hidylin Diaz’s journey to capturing the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Summer Games last year has been one long athletic grind, the same could be said of her challenge in completing a college education.

But armed with the same tenacity, dedication and focus that took her 13 years before hitting the Olympic jackpot in Tokyo, Diaz, 30, is keen on getting her college diploma as an athlete scholar of the College of St. Benilde.

“I am enrolled for 15 units this coming term, or 5 subjects. I have 45 more units to go so mga additional 3 terms pa later. Pero kakayanin. Animo!” exclaimed the weightlifter, who was bestowed the CSB golden medallion last Wednesday at the CSB Sports Complex Athletes Dormitory in recognition of her epic Olympic feat

The Zamboanga City pride, who is taking up a BS Management degree at the sister school of La Salle, became a recipient of a CSB scholarship shortly after she won a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“The Benilde medallion is the College of St. Benilde’s highest expression of institutional recognition in appreciation of individuals or institutions for their extraordinary achievements and contributions,” said CSB president Bro. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC, during the awards rites held at the CSB Sports Complex.

“It is the symbol of the Benildean identity of doing ordinary things extraordinarily well. Hidylin you are the first recipient of the Benilde medallion. You endured the daily routine of preparing your mind, body and spirit so in one motion that weightlifting act resulted in that extraordinary victory at the Tokyo Olympics.”

“You, Hidy, (Diaz’s nickname) are very special to us at Benilde as you represent our commitment to help athletes ensure they get a good education,” added Fernandez at the event witnessed by the athlete’s coach and fiancée, Julius Naranjo, and CSB sports director Stephen Fernandez.

Fernandez presented the delighted athlete with a scrap book of all the newspaper clippings and pictures of her sports exploits since she won the silver medal at the Rio Summer Games in 2016 up to her golden Olympic achievement in the Land of the Rising Sun last year.

So that Diaz’s Olympic feat would be remembered at the CSB campus for posterity, Fernandez also announced that the school was launching the Benilde-Hidylin Diaz Scholarship in her honor for fellow national athletes, beginning with five this coming new school year.

“Malaking bagay itong scholarship na pinangalangan sa akin kasi hindi habang panahon mananatili kaminig atleta (this scholarship named in my honor means a lot because we won’t be athletes forever),” said Diaz, who will be a member of the screening committee that will review the potential athlete scholars.

Like her own experience, she said these national athletes will be introduced to a nurturing educational environment where they will not only grow as a student but also as a complete person as well, imbibing the school’s values such as love for God and “doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.”

Diaz acknowledged that juggling her academics and training wasn’t easy, reaching a critical point when she thought of giving up her collegiate studies to focus on her Olympic preparations

“Maraming moments na gusto ko mag-give up kasi may schedule ako na hard training tapos may online classes pa ako (there were more moments when I wanted to give up because of my hard training schedule while having online classes),” Diaz recalled of her juggling act while she was training in Malaysia.

“Grateful ako sa CSB professors at coaches na naintindihan nila ’yung setup ko, na kailangan pa rin akong mag-aral at training at the same time (I am grateful that my CSB professors and coaches understood my set-up that I needed to study and train at the same time.”

“Pero nag-survive naman kaya laking pasasalamat ko (But I survived, so I am very grateful).”

She said being a Benilde student also helped her a lot in her successful Olympic stint.

“Marami akong natutunan sa Benilde. Mahirap maging estudyante at Olympian pero naging posible kasi nasa Benilde po ako. Malaking bagay na Benildean ang pagkapanalo ko sa Olympics (I learned a lot of things at Benilde. It is hard to be a student and an Olympian at the same time, but it became possible because I studied at Benilde. Being a Benildean played a great role in my Olympic victory,” Diaz stressed.