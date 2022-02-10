Hidilyn Diaz attends the Philippine Postal Corp. event on September 18, 2021 launching new stamps featuring Diaz winning the Olympic weightlifting gold in Tokyo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

Even with an Olympic gold medal under her belt, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has no plans of retiring soon.

Despite contracting COVID-19 early last month with coach and fiancée Julius Naranjo, Diaz said Wednesday she was whipping herself back into shape so she can compete at the national team tryouts in Bacolod early next month.

She said this will serve as the qualifying event for the 31st Vietnam Southeast Asian Games in May where she is keen on defending her title in the women’s 55-kilogram division — her 1st SEA Games gold — 3 years ago in the Philippine edition of the regional meet.

“After 2 weeks of heavy training, base kay coach Juiius medyo malakas na muli ako. Naka-recover na ako sa COVID. (After 2 weeks of heavy training, coach Julius said that I have regained my strength and recovered from COVID),” Diaz said.

She disclosed her SEA Games preparations after being a recipient of the College of St. Benilde golden medallion during awards rites held at the CSB Sports Complex and Athletes Dormitory in Pasay City.

Given her intermittent training and the fact that both of them were still recovering from the virus, Naranjo said he just wanted to see Diaz qualify for the SEA Games in lifting the bronze medal standard of 175 kilos at the 2019 Games weightlifting meet held at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

This is lower than Diaz’s gold-medal clinching tally of 211 kilos and much lower than the 227 kilos she won in ruling her weight division in record-breaking fashion at the Tokyo Summer Games in July last year in delivering the country’s first Olympic gold medal.

“All I have to do is to qualify, then we can start training intensively for the Vietnam SEA Games,” Diaz said.

Meanwhile, Naranjo said the outcome of the national team tryouts will have a huge bearing on whether they stay in the country or return to Malaysia for training camp as part of their pre-SEA Games buildup.

“Until this moment we still have not made a clear decision on that. We will see how the next few weeks will be and it will all depend on the national team tryouts if we will return to our training camp in Malaysia,” the coach said.

“I think sometimes the change of scenery is good for her (Diaz). If training here becomes a little bit difficult mentally and physically, then going out of the country gives us a little bit less distraction and allows her to breathe in a sense.”

Naranjo credits the training in isolation in Malaysia for keeping Diaz focused and engaged in her successful pre-Olympic preparations.

Given a choice, Diaz said she preferred to stay in the country, “because I can influence more athletes to take up my sport. S’yempre mas gusto dito para mas madaming batang mai-mpluwensiyahan ko mag-weightlifting (I would like to stay here so I can influence more youth to take up weightlifting).”

She said she was willing to undergo the tough training once again, since “my passion for my sport has not waned. Just because I won the gold doesn’t mean I have to stop. I still enjoy what I am doing.”

In the meantime, both Diaz and Naranjo bared that they had set up an alternative training camp in late January in a secluded area in Jalajala town, Rizal to simulate the conditions they had in Malaysia.

RELATED VIDEO