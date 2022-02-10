Football: Amid historic run, Pinays keep next generation in mind

The Philippine women's national football team ahead of their AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Thailand. AFC photo

MANILA, Philippines -- One of the mantras of the Philippine women's national football team during their historic AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign was to "win the moment."

It's a battlecry that served them well as they made history many times over, most significantly in the quarterfinal of the tournament when they outlasted Chinese Taipei on penalties to secure a spot in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

But even as they focused on the present, the Filipina players are also cognizant of the impact that they can have on the future -- especially on the next generation of footballers in the Philippines.

Their head coach, Alen Stajcic, touched on it after their victory against Chinese Taipei, noting that it was a moment that will leave a mark for up-and-coming athletes.

"Now every young kid, girl and boy back home in the Philippines, know that they can be inspired and get to the World Cup themselves," Stajcic said at the time. "I know that the group is really proud of each other, but I know that they're even more proud that they've inspired the next generation."

The team's veteran midfielder, Camille Rodriguez, took it a step further and said that their triumph is proof that investing in women's sports pays off -- and challenged stakeholders to do more for the future of the sport.

Ateneo legend @camrod_ : "Investment in women's sports, it pays off... (But) the best kind of celebration for something as historical as this is to give it to more girls, to give it to more athletes like us."



Shoutout to @PaulineVerzosa for the question. pic.twitter.com/4i4N2CMjst — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) February 6, 2022

"I think out here, within this room and also watching, can now finally see that investment pays off. You know, and I think it's more than financial investment, but also investment in terms of time, investment in terms of support," said Rodriguez in a press conference earlier this week.

"We have had it throughout the past, I guess, 10 years. Like what my teammates say, we won't be here without the hard work and belief of a very small group that has believed in us since 10 years ago, five years ago," she acknowledged.

"But I think that now that we actually have the fruits of our labor pay off, I think it's a challenge, all the more to not just a small group of people believing in us and have seen us succeed, but also the rest of the world, the rest of the country, to see that investment in women's sports, it pays off," she stressed.

"I think the team is a great testament to that."

Philippines midfielder Camille Rodriguez in action against Australia. AFC photo

Throughout their campaign in the Women's Asian Cup, the team has regularly credited the Philippine Football Federation, their manager Jeff Cheng, and supporters such as the MVP Sports Foundation, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Philippine Olympic Committee for backing them through the years.

But Rodriguez believes that their recent achievement should encourage other stakeholders to begin investing not just in women's football, but in women's sports in general.

"It's a challenge that's exciting," said Rodriguez, who played collegiate soccer for Ateneo de Manila University. "It's a challenge that invites more people to see that, 'Hey, we can do it, and it shouldn't just stop with us.'"

"Because the best kind of celebration for something as historical as this is to give it to more girls, to give it to more athletes like us," she stressed.

While their campaign in the Women's Asian Cup has already left an undeniable impact, Stajcic believes that the Filipinas can make further history should they have a strong run in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The coach is hopeful that the Filipinas can have an impact similar to how Sam Kerr and the Australian women's national team have elevated the sport in their country.

The Philippines in action against Chinese Taipei in the AFC Women's Asian Cup quarterfinals. AFC photo

"Women's football in the last five years back home in Australia has really gone from being a minor sport and having sort of minor infiltration into mainstream media to becoming probably one of the biggest sports in the country," noted Stajcic, who coached the Matildas from 2014 to 2019.

"People like Sam Kerr and the Matildas have driven the sport to the front pages and back pages of sports news and even main news… They really are superstars back home in Australia," he added.

"They really have changed the game in the last three or four years, and that's something that I hope will happen with this team as well. It only takes one significant event to really change the mindset and the landscape of a sport, and we're really hoping that that happens in terms of football in the Philippines as well, after this event as well," said Stajcic.

RELATED VIDEO: