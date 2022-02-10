From the PBA website

Coach Ariel Vanguardia is confident that his current roster of players will be able to pull out Blackwater out of the rut.

The Elite has lost 24 games in a row since the Philippine Cup. Vanguardia wants to end that slump when the PBA Governors Cup resumes on Friday.

Blackwater recently secured the services of replacement import Shawn Glover, and welcomed back Baser Amer and JVee Casio who have fully recovered from injuries.

Vanguardia also added the likes of Justin Melton, Mike Ayonayon, and rookie guard Rey Suerte to turn things around Blackwater.

The 31-year-old Glover has performed well during their tune-up game against Meralco last week.

"He's really in game shape," said Vanguardia in the league website.

Glover fired more than 30 points, as the Bossing put up a fight against the Bolts in the closely fought scrimmage.

"Yun ang kailangan namin e, 'yung scorer," said Vanguardia.

Vanguardia also tested their new recruit Suerte, who was just signed to a two-year contract by the franchise last Monday.

"Sinubukan ko (Suerte) para ma-blend sa mga teammates (niya)," he said