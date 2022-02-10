John Riel Casimero celebrates before a split decision win against Guillermo Rigondeaux in the 12th round during their WBO Bantamweight title 12 round bout at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 14, 2021 in Carson, California. Michael Owens, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- John Riel Casimero will be in enemy territory when he makes the third defense of his WBO bantamweight championship.

The 31-year-old Casimero will face off against English boxer Paul Butler in Liverpool on April 22 in the main event of Probellum's first show in the area.

The fight card will be held at the M&S Bank Arena.

The Casimero-Butler bout was originally set for Probellum's inaugural December 2021 show in Dubai, but the brash Filipino champion had to withdraw as he was unable to make the weight limit.

"Liverpool is one of the most passionate boxing cities in the world and we are delighted to be holding our first show at the M&S Bank Arena in April," Probellum president Richard Schaefer said.

"This is an absolutely fantastic card featuring a combination of world-class fighters, extremely talented aspiring stars and packed with local talent whose fans will no doubt create a truly unique atmosphere," he added.

"With the likes of John Riel Casimero, Paul Butler, Rocky Fielding and the McGrail brothers all set to put on a great show, we fully expect some thrilling fights and a fantastic occasion."

Casimero will bring in a record of 31-4, with 21 knockouts. He last fought in August 2021, claiming a split decision against Guillermo Rigondeaux.

Butler (33-2, 15 knockouts) will be fighting for the first time since June 2021, when he defeated Willibaldo Garcia of Mexico via split decision to claim the vacant WBO International bantamweight title.

Also featured on the card are: former WBA super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding, next generation stars including Liverpool-born brothers Peter and Joe McGrail, and the highly rated duo of Will Cawley and Luke McCormack.