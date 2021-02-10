Volleyball: Veteran Myla Pablo joins PetroGazz

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) PetroGazz continues to bolster its lineup ahead of the first professional season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The team on Wednesday announced the signing of veteran spiker Myla Pablo, the former PVL Most Valuable Player who last suited up for Motolite.

‼️NEW ANGEL ALERT‼️



Gazzmates, let’s all welcome our newest addition to the Petro Gazz Angels family!



💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼#WeArePetroGazz #Refueled2021 #GazzedUpLineUp pic.twitter.com/LANhdbiyHO — Petro Gazz Angels (@PetroGazzAngels) February 10, 2021

Thank you po, Petrogazz Fam ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/cpc4zqppbG — myla pablo (@iamMylaPablo) February 10, 2021

Pablo joins a reloaded PetroGazz squad that added spikers Ces Molina and Mean Mendrez, middle blockers Rem Palma and Marivic Meneses, and ace libero Kath Arado to its roster.

"PetroGazz, among other teams, ang nagpakita talaga ng sincerity at sobrang naging consistent," said Pablo of her decision to join the Angels.

"Napakalaking factor noong management sa akin, and una pa lang, naramdaman ko 'yung willingness at pag-alaga," she added. "Alam ko, I'm in good hands kasama sila."

In PetroGazz, Pablo joins a team that has championship aspirations after a strong stint in the 2019 season of the PVL that saw them win the Reinforced Conference and finish second in the Open. They added several players to their roster in the offseason, to make up for the departure of key stars including middle blockers Cherry Nunag and Jeanette Panaga.

Pablo committed to Motolite in November 2018 after it bought out her contract with Pocari Sweat. But the team took a leave of absence from the PVL in January and released its players to free agency later that same month.

The new PVL season is tentatively scheduled to start in May.

Related video: