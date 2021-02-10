Volleyball: PNVF to launch national league in July

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will launch its own national league in July, with eight of the best teams all over the country tipped to participate in the inaugural season.

PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara announced Tuesday that the league will be owned and operated by the federation, similar to what is done by Indonesia with its Proliga and Thailand with its Volleyball Thailand League.

"Wala tayong national league eh," said Suzara during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. "We have so many leagues, but we don't have our own federation league."

He will propose that the league be called the PNVF Champions League.

A July start will give teams at least three months to prepare for the competition, Suzara also said.

"May kanya-kanyang liga pa ang mga players, so I think July is a very good date," he added.

The national league will take place after the opening of the first professional season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), tentatively scheduled for May in a bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy.

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) also plans to hold competitions this year although it has yet to announce a full schedule.

Suzara assured that the league and the federation will follow the protocols put together by the government.

"I'm not sure kung pwedeng open 'yan or hindi, but I'm looking at a bubble-type, kung talagang restricted pa rin ang COVID," he said.

"Of course, with the approval by the IATF and the support (of the government)," he added.

Only professional leagues are allowed by the government to resume competitions in 2020, with the Games and Amusements Board closely monitoring their operations.

The Philippines Football League, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, and the PBA all held successful tournaments in different "bubbles" last year.

