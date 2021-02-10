Volleyball exec: PH players shouldn’t suffer because of nat’l federation squabbles

If one were to ask Ramon “Tats” Suzara, being in charge of the 30th Philippine Southeast Asian Games two years ago was “peanuts” compared to being the president of the newly formed Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc.

“This is much harder. Running the SEA Games was peanuts to me,” Suzara said Monday, a day after the PNVFI was recognized by the International Volleyball Federation, known by its French acronym FIVB, as the new national sports association.

At the end of the FIVB’s 3-day congress held virtually for the first time, 155 FIVB member associations out of 171 approved the entry of the PNVFI as the newest member of the world volleyball body.

Before the PNVFI could enter the FIVB ranks, however, the body first expelled the Philippine Volleyball Federation, led by outspoken sportsman Edgardo “Boy” Cantada, by a vote of 138 in favor, 16 against and 15 abstentions.

The votes mustered were 72.25 percent of the 169 votes cast, exceeding the two-thirds requirement needed in expelling an FIVB member based on its constitution and by-laws.

Notable, too, was that those voting in favor of the PNVFI’s recognition accounted for 81.15 percent of the votes, a sign of the strong ties of Suzara, a member of the FIVB Development Commission, to the international volleyball community.

“Medyo overwhelming, nervous ng kaunti. It’s your sport, eh, iba. You are personally involved with your heart,” Suzara, who was a former varsity volleyball player of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, acknowledged of his passion for the game.

“I was unable to sleep for the last three nights while waiting for the outcome of our quest for recognition,” added the new volleyball honcho, who waited close to midnight of Sunday before the official decision came.

Before the votes were cast, he revealed that Congress first validated the results of the PNFI election last January 25 that was conducted under the supervision of the Philippine Olympic Committee, which was formally sent ahead of the three-day session of the FIVB general assembly, according to Suzara.

“Thank you to POC president Bambol Tolentino and secretary-general Edwin Gastanes for initiating an inclusive and unifying approach to the elections,” Suzara said. “Now, our work begins to fulfill our singular commitment to all stakeholders. At PNVFI, we serve volleyball.”

He said the FIVB membership was apparently taking its cue from Brazilian FIVB president Dr. Ary Graca, who presented the case for the new federation’s recognition.

“There are millions of volleyball players in the Philippines and I don’t want these players to suffer because of these squabbles. We must decide right now,” Suzara recalled Graca saying. “He was very firm.”

He stressed that Gracia virtually acknowledged volleyball’s growing popularity locally as he stressed that “the Philippine market is losing because of this federation issue, especially the FIVB regarding its developmental projects in our country and the hosting of FIVB events.”

What was heartwarming, Suzara added, was the strong show of support by the other member federations in welcoming the PNFVI into the international volleyball family.

“I remember representatives from Trinidad Tobago, the Virgin Islands, South Korea, Indonesia, Ireland, Brazil and Qatar, and continental federations from Asia and Africa, taking to the floor to express their support for our group,” Suzara pointed out.

The volleyball he said he was taken by surprise by the good word put in by Volleyball Confederation of Africa president Bouchra Hajij, a former national volleyball player of Moroccom “when I don’t even know her.”

With the FIVB’s seal of approval, Suzara disclosed that the next order of the day was holding an induction of the PNVFI board on Wednesday, with Tolentino swearing them in, followed by the organization’s first board meeting.

“The winner here is not just me but the entire volleyball community in the Philippines, yan ang panalo.”

