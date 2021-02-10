Volleyball: Alyssa Valdez heads Athletes' Commission, Liao in charge of national team department

Officials of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation were sworn in today, with POC President Bambol Tolentino administering the oath of office. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- National team star Alyssa Valdez will head the Athletes' Commission of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, Inc. (PNVFI), while long-time team manager Tony Boy Liao was tasked with chairing the National Team Department.

Their appointments came after the PNVFI's officials were inducted into office on Wednesday by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

Joining Valdez in the Athletes' Commission are national team captain Aby Maraño, veteran libero Dennise Lazaro, and men's volleyball star Johnvic de Guzman.

"We're just really happy that there are plans, and hopefully these plans will help the growth of Philippine volleyball," Valdez said during an appearance on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"We're just really positive, and we're here to support the newly-elected personnel sa NSA (national sports association) natin," she added. "We're really looking forward for the best for Philippine volleyball, and we hope na this is just really the beginning."

Meanwhile, Liao brings a wealth of experience to his role as chairman of the crucial department that will now be tasked with putting together the national volleyball teams.

According to PNVFI president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Liao was chosen for his credentials that include his involvement in the women's national team that won the gold medal in the 1993 Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

"Mr. Liao was a former manager of the national team for many years. He also managed two of the most successful collegiate teams, De La Salle and Ateneo," said Suzara of Liao. "He has vast experience in managing teams and players and is highly-versed on volleyball rules."

Liao is still in the United States but joined the PNVFI's first board meeting online.

"It's a privilege to head the department and I know that the task is challenging but I promise to do my best," said Liao. "I will immediately form my team and discuss the criteria of selection of the players and coaching staff."

Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, a former national team member, was appointed secretary of the National Team Department.

Meanwhile, Richard Palou was appointed as deputy secretary general for international affairs, while Roger Banzuela was named deputy secretary general for member relations.

Carmela Gamboa will head the events council, while Jerry Yee will be in charge of the coaches' commission. Prof. Robert Calo will handle the referee and rules commission, while Karl Geoffrey Chan is in charge of development.

Donald Caringal was tapped as chairman of the marketing department, while Charo Soriano, the founder of Beach Volleyball Republic, will head the beach volleyball commission.

Benson Bocboc will lead the VIS department, while Dr. Raul Canlas heads the medical commission.

Rod Roque, who was elected as treasurer, will lead the finance department and Fr. Victor Calvo will handle the legal and ethics commission.

