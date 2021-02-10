Tennis: Alex Eala through to second round of French tilt

Filipina tennis phenom Alex Eala progressed to the second round of a $25,000 event in Grenoble, France after a hard-earned triumph over Romania's Laura-Ioana Paar on Tuesday.

Eala secured a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over her 32-year-old opponent, who is ranked 190th in the WTA. It took the 15-year-old two hours and 18 minutes to secure the win.

She will now play seventh-seeded Cristina Bucsa of Spain in the second round.

Eala is looking to continue a recent run of good form that includes a victory in the first leg of the ITF World Tennis Tour in Manacor for her first pro title.

She went on to reach the quarterfinals in the next two legs of the tour.

