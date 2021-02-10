PBA: All’s well that ends well, as Manuel set to sign deal with Alaska

Agent says, Manuel will sign contract soon

Things have apparently been ironed out between Vic Manuel and the Alaska Aces a month after the 6-foot-4 power forward demanded a trade.

"We are almost done on a (new) contract for Vic," Manuel's agent, Danny Espiritu said in a PBA.ph report Wednesday. "In a matter of days, maybe next week, we will sign the deal."

Although the agent did not disclose the terms of the new contract, it was reported that Manuel would get a 2-year deal with a league maximum of P420,000 a month, excluding bonuses.

Manuel was apparently miffed after the team management "acted passively" regarding his contract, which expired last December.

When he got a 2-year offer "with a clause after the first year," Manuel demanded for a trade.

"Kung gano'n lang ang gagawin, aalis na lang ako sa kanila," Manuel said in a previous report. "Sana i-trade na lang ako."

But apparently, the new offer seemed enough to appease him.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso acknowledged that the PSBA product is an important piece in their team.

"You are the June Mar (Fajardo) of our team, you are the (Christian) Standhardinger, you are our (Stanley) Pringle," said Cariaso in an interview on Coaches Unfiltered.

Prior the new contract, Alaska did try to fulfill Manuel's wish to be traded. However, negotiations with other teams, namely Meralco, NorthPort and NLEX did not work out.

