LOOK: LA Tenorio and his million-peso ‘Ginebra-themed Beemer’

Check out LA Tenorio's Barangay Ginebra-themed big bike that he recently used for his group's out-of-town ride.

The bike, a BMW R9T, carried Ginebra's yellow and red jersey colors, besides bearing the team's "Never Say Die" battlecry on the gas tank.

The BMW R9T, powered by a 1,170 cc air-cooled flat-twin engine, costs about P1.25 million. It could churn out 110 hp @ 7,610 rpm and has a top speed of 200 km/h.

This particular bike owned by Tenorio also has a Ironman theme integrated into it, as referenced to the player's Ironman status in the PBA.

Just recently, Tenorio took the bike for a spin together with the

Club9t riders' group, composed of BMW riders.

Despite the rain, they still managed to get the fun out of their rides.

