Fighting Pacquiao poses high risk, high reward for title aspirant Ryan Garcia

Former 2-division world champion Carl Frampton said Ryan Garcia is pursuing a risky fight against Manny Pacquiao given the disparity in their experiences.

But if Garcia, 20 years younger than Pacquiao, pulls off a massive upset, then he becomes an instant pay-per-view star, said Frampton.

“If Ryan Garcia goes to that level and beats a hero of mine — an absolute superstar in Manny Pacquiao — he puts himself (right up there) with Canelo Alvarez, who is the No. 1 fighter on the planet, in terms of being the boxing superstar . . . Just the top guy in boxing, He is pay-per-view, and Ryan Garcia would be No. 2," Frampton said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

Garcia stirred talk of a potential bout with Pacquiao a few weeks ago, saying it was time to "pass the torch."

Pacquiao acknowledged Garcia was an option for him.

“If this fight gets made, you have to give Ryan Garcia credit. It’s a brave fight to take because Manny Pacquiao, although he's not the fighter he once was. If Luke Campbell can drop Ryan Garcia, (then) Manny Pacquiao can knock him out. This is a risky fight," said Frampton.

He was referring to the WBC interim lightweight title fight between Garcia and Campbell last January where Garcia got knocked down. Garcia bounced back and eventually halted Campbell in the seventh.

But realistically, Frampton said Garcia could suffer a big hit once Pacquiao lands one on the chin.

“It’s a huge statement if he goes and wins, but there’s that chance he could get chinned and the bubble bursts a bit."

