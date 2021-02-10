FIBA 3x3 World Tour kicks off in Doha



The 10th edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour will begin in Doha, Qatar on March 26-27, 2021.

The No. 1 competition of FIBA 3x3's professional circuit will be back, just three months after Latvia's Team Riga won their first title.

This will be the second year in a row that the World Tour will make a stop in Doha's Al Gharafa Sports Complex, a state-of-the-art outdoors venue.

The event will be hosted by the Qatar Basketball Federation, with the support of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

All the health and safety measures requested by local and national authorities and the Guidelines for the Return to Basketball will be implemented once again. The protocols were developed by the FIBA Medical Advisory Group and successfully introduced in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour 2020.

The decision to have fans at the venue will be taken closer to the event.

Fourteen teams are expected to compete in the World Tour opener, including the top 8 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Team Ranking (at the end of the team validation period, meaning February 15) and the hosts.

More Masters will be announced at a later stage.

The Philippines has regularly competed in the World Tour, with its most successful stint coming in 2014 when the Manila West squad bannered by Terrence Romeo came in fifth place.

