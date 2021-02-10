EJ Obiena finishes joint fifth in Lievin meet

Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin. File photo. Tobias Schwarz, AFP

After winning back-to-back gold medals over the weekend, Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena missed out on the podium in an international athletics indoor meeting in Lievin, France.

Obiena was part of a superb field that included world record holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden, former world record holder Renaud Lavillenie of France, and Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Obiena cleared his first attempts of 5.45 meters and 5.60 meters, but could not clear 5.74 meters after three tries.

He finished a joint fifth together with his training partner Braz, who also cleared 5.60 meters.

Duplantis won the event after clearing 5.86 meters in his first try. The Swede did not attempt another height.

The 21-year-old Duplantis currently holds the world record of 6.18 meters, set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Christopher Nielsen of the United States came in second, clearing 5.86 meters but thrice failing to clear 5.92 meters. Lavillenie finished in third place after clearing 5.80 meters in his second try.

Poland's Piotr Lisek was in fourth place after clearing a season-best 5.74 meters.

Obiena was coming off a strong stretch that saw him win gold at indoor meets in Berlin and Dortmund.

The pole vaulter is one of four Filipinos who are assured of tickets to the Tokyo Games in July, along with gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial.

