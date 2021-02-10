Boxing: Pacquiao begins training - but for whom?

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao announced on Wednesday that he has begun training, but has yet to identify his upcoming opponent.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the "Pacman" posted on his official Twitter account that training camp "has begun."

"I'm ready to get back in the ring and to further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing," he also said.

Training camp has begun. I’m ready to get back in the ring and to further add to my legacy in the sport of boxing. Big news coming soon. @ParadigmSports @AudieAttar — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) February 9, 2021

The Philippine senator then teased that "big news (is) coming soon," before tagging his management agency, Paradigm Sports, and its chief executive Audie Attar.

Attar, who recently warned legal action against 'false representatives' of the "Pacman," tweeted: "Let's go Champ! We stay focused. Watch this space."

Let’s go Champ! We stay focused. Watch this space. https://t.co/J3u8jAQAhy — Audie A. Attar (@AudieAttar) February 9, 2021

Pacquiao has been linked to a fight against mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor, who is also represented by Paradigm Sports. Those talks sputtered, however, when the Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Since then, Pacquiao has been reportedly set for a showdown against up-and-coming American star Ryan Garcia, an interim lightweight champion who is 20 years younger than the Filipino legend.

Pacquiao has also named unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford as possible opponents for his return fight.

He has not fought since July 2019, when he claimed a split decision victory over Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight champion in history.

