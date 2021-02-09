Boxing: Ex champ Vic Saludar headlines first world title bout in PH amid pandemic

Former world champion Vic Saludar will take on countryman Robert Paradero for the vacant WBA minimumweight crown on February 20.

The world title fight, to be held at the open-air football stadium in Biñan city, Laguna, will be the first in the Philippines since the pandemic broke out.

Saludar (20-4), who lost the WBO title to Wilfredo Mendez in 2019, will be facing unbeaten Paradero (18-0), a name Saludar said he was familiar with.

“Magkasama kami ni Inggo (Paradero) dati sa promotions,” Saludar said in an article posted on PhilBoxing.com.

"Alam ko si Inggo pwedeng lumaban ng sabayan at pwedeng lumaban sa labas. Sikreto kung ano'ng plano ko sa kaniya.”

Despite the familiarity, he refused to predict the outcome of the match.

“Di ko masasabi kung ano'ng mangyayari sa laban. Depende na ‘yan sa loob ng ring. Pareho kaming ensayado at handang manalo," said Saludar, who trained in General Santos City and is now quarantined at a hotel in Biñan.

