MANILA -- Valorant will finally be among the major titles to be played in the Southeast Asian Games to be held in Cambodia.

Jose “Jamir” Jamir will take the tall task of selecting the best possible team to send to Cambodia as national esports team Sibol eyes striking gold.

"Sobrang importante kasi kahit today medyo na-test namin ang mga pinractice namin before kung effective ba siya, or may kailangang baguhin and as a coach, nakikita ko 'yung movement kung medyo pangit gamitin [ang isang agent]," he told he told ABS-CBN News at the sidelines of the national team’s draft combine in Quezon City.

Jamir, who coaches Challengers Philippines league leaders Oasis Gaming, admits feeling the pressure kicking in as he selects the best set of players to send to the biennial games.

The draft combine is a learning experience for him as a coach as he learns the different play-styles of the participants, who are all part of professional Valorant teams.

“Ngayon, nagkaroon ng trial, kasi ang expectation namin dahil nagkaroon ng qualifiers, kami ‘yong representative. Ngayon, ang hirap mamili ng player na gustong [isalang],” he said.

The longtime Oasis coach is keeping a close eye on a player’s ability to adapt and their attitude inside and outside, which he said may have an effect on team chemistry.

“Minsan kasi nakikita ko na nagkakaroon ng sisihan agad, or nagkakaroon ng blame game. So medyo tine-take note ko din.”

Sibol said results may be expected in a few weeks, as coaches begin deliberation.