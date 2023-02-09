Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra star Scottie Thompson expressed his gratitude for the support that the public has given his signature shoe line, after the restocked ST1 Reign sold out in just an hour.

"Napakasaya kasi grabe 'yung demand ng tao para sa ST1. Honored ako na ganoon 'yung tiwala ng mga tao sa akin at sa World Balance," he said.

Fans were quick to get a hold of the limited edition ST1 Reign with World Balance's official website already listing the item as sold out, just an hour since it was restocked last February 3.

The white and purple colorway has been in demand since it was launched last December, as the ST1 line emerged as one of the best performing local basketball shoes on the market.

World Balance released earlier versions of the ST1, first in its iconic red and white and then the black and gold colorways.

Even collectors are taking notice, with resellers driving up the demand for this limited edition release which is originally priced at P3,499.

Thompson promises that this is just the start, with more collaboration between him and World Balance in the works.

"We're praying na magtuloy-tuloy pa hanggang sa maraming project pa na maparating sa atin," said the Digos, Davao del Norte native who is looking to further extend his line which already has shoes and apparel.

Among those on the table is the planned ST2 line which he hopes can deliver the same level of interest to his fans while he tries to do his best on the hard court.

"Hindi biro na maglabas ng ganitong klaseng shoe line, pero para sa akin, blessed lang talaga yung feeling ko dahil sinusuportahan ako ng World Balance at especially ng Ginebra fans," he said. "Dahil sa kanila, mas gagalingan ko pa at ibibigay ko yung best ko para maibigay namin yung pinakamagandang shoe line para sa mga Pilipino."

