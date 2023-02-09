Courtesy: Blacklist International

MANILA -- After getting their code broken in the world championships, Blacklist International is out to recalibrate as it kick-starts the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang competitive year.

The M3 world champion confirmed it absorbed Renejay "Renejay" Bacarse for MPL Season 11, joining duo Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario.

Renejay is eyeing to take a local title of his own, after leaving long-time club Nexplay EVOS last month.

Blacklist snagged the MPL Season 10 title -- its third local title in four seasons -- before falling short against Echo in the M4 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Season 8 MVP Salic "Hadji" Imam, head coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza, and Mark Jayson "Eson" Gerardo will sit out Season 11 to rest.

Blacklist will play against Echo Philippines on February 17, at the Shooting Gallery in Makati.

More details to follow