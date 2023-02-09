PVL: Creamline crushes Cignal in 3 sets

From PVL.ph

MANILA -- Creamline made short work of Cignal via straight sets, 25-16, 25-21, 25-15, to pick up a second straight win in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil Ecooil Center in San Juan City on Thursday.

The victory was a follow-up to the Cool Smashers’ dominant 25-18, 25-20, 25-22 victory over Petro Gazz Angels.

“We’re just doing what we’ve been doing in training – play our best and not rush things up. We also try to correct our mistakes quickly,” said Jema Galanza, who tallied 13 kills to lead Creamline.

Michele Gumabao led the Cool Smashers in scoring with 14 points, while Tots Carlos matched Galanza’s output.

“I hope to stay consistent and help provide the leadership and more importantly, improve communication (inside the court),” said Galanza.

The Cool Smashers pulled away late in the opening frame then blocked Cignal's charge midway in the second. It was all Creamline in the third set.

"Overall, maganda 'yung naging galaw namin at 'yung ibang break napunta sa 'min, lalo sa second set nung humabol ang Cignal. Sana magtuloy-tuloy na," said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Ces Molina fired 12 points for the HD Spikers.

Chay Troncoso finished with six markers, while gunners Roselyn Doria and Rachel Anne Daquis could only combine for 7 points as middle blocker Riri Meneses struggled for just 3 points.