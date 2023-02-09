Philippines' Ernest John Obiena prepares to compete during the men's pole vault event at The Diamond League AG Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting at The King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 3, 2021. File photo. John Thys, AFP.

MANILA -- Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann said the agency is already working to address EJ Obiena's financial troubles.

In a statement, Bachmann said they have reached out to the Olympian after Obiena took to social media to express his financial woes.

"In light of Mr. Ernest John Obiena’s recent statement on his social media account, we finally got through to him today after several attempts these past few days. We have taken steps in the PSC to resolve all issues immediately," said Bachmann.

"We will again reach out to the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and will continue to speed things up to help the national sports association and Mr. Obiena."

Obiena, the world's top 3 pole vaulter, earlier lamented that he will not be able to join the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan due to cargo problems and dwindling resources.

Obiena holds the Asian indoor record of 5.94 meters.

"Despite all the issues of the past supposedly being resolved, my team has not been paid now in over a year. Payments are caught up in red tape. Unfortunately, some of my team are now threatening to leave Team Obiena," he said.

Bachmann assured that the PSC will do its part to support Obiena.

"We continue to strive to give the best support to our elite athletes," he said.

