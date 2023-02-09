PBA: Williams explodes for 57 as Terrafirma routs Blackwater

Jordan Williams dropped 57 big ones as Terrafirma blasted Blackwater to nab a second victory in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Williams won the scoring wars against his Bossing counterpart Troy Williams, who fired 55 in a losing effort.

Terrafirma's Williams duplicated Muhammad Shabazz's 57-point output for San Miguel last year.

With the win, the Dyip hiked its record to 2-2, while the Bossing suffered their fourth defeat in five games.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.