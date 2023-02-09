PBA: San Miguel stuns Meralco for 5th straight win

San Miguel Beer extended its win streak to 5 games by beating Meralco, 94-86, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Cameron Clark spearheaded the Beermen with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists to maintain their unbeaten record.

CJ Perez added 19 markers and helped San Miguel maintain hold of the leadership in the standings.

(More details to follow.)

