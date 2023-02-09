Obiena bags another gold in Poland

From EJ Obiena's Instagram

Despite the issues hounding his team, Filipino Olympian EJ Obiena won another gold, this time in the 2023 Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, Poland.

It is his third gold medal finish since his first placing at the Perche En Or in Roubaix, France and the Orlen Cup in Lodz.

Obiena hurdled 5.87 meters on his second attempt to claim the mint.

His latest win comes just hours after announcing that he will be missing the Asian Indoor Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan later this month due to financial and logistical issues.

"Making it thru one day at a time. Now time to recover and try to get the much needed rest," said Obiena in his Instagram account.

"Thank you everyone who has supported me. We still fighting. Maraming salamat po!"

