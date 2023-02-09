Chot Reyes looks forward to complete pool in next Gilas practice

From the PBA website

MANILA -- Coach Chot Reyes is looking forward to a complete roster when Gilas team members playing overseas arrive next week to join the preparations for the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Among them are the Filipino cagers seeing action in Japan's B.League -- Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Kiefer Ravena, Ray Parks, Jordan Heading, and Carl Tamayo. They are due to join the team for its regular Monday practice at the Meralco gym.

"We're expecting next week. I think by Monday next week, we should be very complete," said Reyes.

Kai Sotto, who recently signed with the Hiroshima Dragons in the B. League, is also part of the 24-man pool.

Those who attended last Monday's training were June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Roger Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan, Arvin Tolentino, and naturalized player Justin Brownlee.

Also present were Mason Amos and Schonny Winston.

Gilas, now with a 5-3 record in Group E, will play against Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 27 at the Philippine Arena.

