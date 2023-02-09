Justine Baltazar in action for Gilas Pilipinas. File photo. FIBA.basketball

The Korean Basketball League (KBL) has decided to throw the book at Filipino cager Justine Baltazar over his failure to show up for the Seoul Samsung Thunders.

The KBL said in a press statement published on Jumpball.co.kr that Baltazar apparently has no intention to play for the Thunders.

“As a result of reviewing the contract violation case of Justine Baltazar from Seoul Samsung... We have decided to sanction the season suspension (until the 2024-2025 season),” the league said.

The former De La Salle University stalwart, who played for the Strong Group in Dubai, reportedly failed to arrive in South Korea as required in his contract drawn up in January.

"Baltazar was scheduled to return to Korea on (February) 1st after finishing the Dubai Invitational Tournament, but contact was suddenly cut off," said the KBL.

"As a result, Samsung could not register as a player in KBL. In the end, (the team) had no choice but to break the contract with Baltazar."

The Samsung Thunders said the player "did not even apply for a visa at the embassy." The documents were reportedly sent to Baltazar for him to work on, but there was no record of receipt.

"At this level, it could only be seen that he had no intention of coming to Korea right from the beginning... In the end, Baltazar was referred to the KBL Finance Committee, and he was suspended for two seasons and could not play in KBL for the time being," said the league.