MANILA - Eight teams will be competing as the Filipino leg of the global Valorant circuit, Champions Tour 2022 (VCT),. starts Thursday with the VCT 2022: Philippines Challengers 1.

VALORANT Champions: Berlin playoff contenders Team Secret and Cebu-based powerhouse Zeal Esports were directly invited to the tilt.

Other teams secured slots through the open qualifiers which saw NAOS Esports, Bren Esports, Looking for Org, Oasis Gaming, Action PH, and South Built Esports enter the tournament based on their results.

Eight teams will be divided into 2 groups and will compete in the group stages in best-of-three matches from February 10 to 20.

The top three teams per group will advance to the playoffs, which will then be divided to two upper brackets.

The top team in the group will advance to round 2 of the upper bracket playoffs, while the 2nd and 3rd seeds will move on to round 1 of the upper bracket playoffs.

Playoffs will be held from February 24-27 in a double elimination format, with all games to be held in a best-of-3 series, except for the grand finals, which will be a best-of-5 series.

The top three teams will automatically secure a slot to compete in the APAC Challengers in March.

There, teams from the Asia-Pacific will compete for slots in the global tournament Stage 1 Masters, which will be held around April.