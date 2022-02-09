Thirdy Ravena set to join Gilas for qualifiers

Thirdy Ravena in action for Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asian Cup qualifiers in February 2020. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- San-En NeoPhoenix guard Thirdy Ravena has returned to the Philippines and will join the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers later this month.

SBP executive director Butch Antonio confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News, Wednesday.

A source close to Ravena confirmed that the guard is now in the country, having returned Tuesday night. He will join the national team pool in training as they prepare for the qualifiers that will take place on February 24-28 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Also part of the pool are his former Ateneo de Manila University teammate Ange Kouame and Will Navarro, as well as Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab.

The team is bolstered by players from the TNT Tropang GIGA, with Chot Reyes calling the shots.

This will be Ravena's first participation in a FIBA event since the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in February 2020.

Ravena, 25, is currently averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the NeoPhoenix in the 2021-22 season of the B.League. They are 11th in the West with a 4-27 record.