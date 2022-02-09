Philracom to revive Araw Ng Maynila races, open Hall of Fame

MANILA, Philippines -- Big races, exhibits, and a first-ever Hall of Fame are some of the plans being made by the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) for the next 11 months.

Philracom chairman Reli De Leon announced that they will hold the inaugural Triple Cup stakes races later in the year featuring four-year-old and above horses, as well as the revival of the Araw Ng Maynila races, popularly known as the Gran Copa De Manila, in time for the city's celebration of its founding anniversary on June 24.

They will also stage a special 2,400-meter distance race on September -- the longest to be held in the country -- at the first-ever Philippine Horseracing Expo at the World Trade by October, and the launching of the maiden Hall of Fame in local horseracing.

"Sabi ko nga 155 years na 'yung karera sa Pilipinas, the oldest in Asia, but this is the first time that we will be having our Hall of Fame awardees," said De Leon in the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"There are many first things to happen (in horseracing) this year. We're trying to think out of the box projections or plans for us to have more exciting races to offer to the racing public," he added.

Philracom's grand plans are made possible by the encouraging figures earned by the industry last year which amounted to P2.3 billion, or more than double the sales it gained in 2020 (P1.1 billion) at the height of the pandemic.

For 2022, De Leon said his office is projecting sales of at least P4.5 billion.

"I'm very happy to report that we bounced back stronger last year compared to 2020," he said.

"Our contribution to the government last year was P680 million, so most probably this year, we will reach P900 million to P1 billion contribution for the government," De Leon added.

The figures are attainable with the numerous stakes races to be held in the coming weeks, including the traditional Triple Crown series in the middle of the year.

With COVID-19 cases also in the downswing and possibly, the rest of Luzon being put under Alert Level 2 later this month, the Philracom is confident the 'Bayang Karerista' will already be allowed to watch the races live in the different race tracks albeit a certain percentage of its total capacity.

"There is a provision by the government today that LGUs (local government units) are the ones deciding the availability of people entering the race track. It is upon the jurisdiction of the LGU," said De Leon.

"Probably under Alert Level 2, siguro mga 20 percent of the sports fans will be around."

