PBA: Matt Nieto signs 3-year deal with NLEX

MANILA, Philippines -- Point guard Matt Nieto has inked a three-year contract with the NLEX Road Warriors, a week after he was released from the Philippine national team program.

The Road Warriors selected Nieto in the special round of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft and the guard has spent the past two years with the Gilas Pilipinas program, where he played in FIBA Asia Cup qualifying tournaments.

Nieto signed his contract with NLEX on Tuesday night at the Mt. Fuji Japanese Restaurant in Guiguinto, Bulacan, with head coach/general manager Yeng Guiao and team governor Ronald Dulatre present.

Nieto has already practiced with the Road Warriors for two days, with Guiao touting his improvement from the time that he was drafted.

"From what I saw from the player three years ago to the player I've seen just recently, I think he has become even better and more matured," said the coach.

Nieto is expected to help fill the void left by Kiefer Ravena, who is currently in Japan's B.League playing for the Shiga Lakestars. He will share the backcourt with veterans Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Kris Rosales, and Philip Paniamogan.

Nieto's signing with NLEX comes days after his twin brother Mike inked a deal with Rain or Shine.

"It's always been the dream, not only for me, but also for my family, especially my dad," said Nieto, whose father Jet won two championships with Ateneo de Manila University in the 1980s. "Hindi kasi nag-PBA si daddy. Gusto niyang maging doctor."

"'Yun na siguro 'yung greatest regret niya, kaya gusto niya, bata pa lang kami, mag-PBA na kami. This is it. We’re living his dream also," said Matt.