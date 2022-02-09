Coach Alen Stajcic is all for increasing the internal competition for spots into the starting XI of the Philippine women's national football team. AFC photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- No one is guaranteed a spot in the Philippines team to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, with coach Alen Stajcic stressing the value of internal competition to elevate the team's overall quality.

The Philippine women's national football team became the country's newest sporting heroes after their historic campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. There, they made it all the way to the semifinals and in the process, booked a ticket to next year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

But reaching the World Cup is one thing, and being competitive at that level is another. Stajcic, who is negotiating a contract extension with the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), is already thinking of the steps that the Philippines need to take to reach another level.

"Now, we really just gotta sit back and evaluate, and see where we're at, and really, honestly see where we're at," Stajcic said in a recent press conference. "It's no time to sit back and pat ourselves on the back."

"Of course, it's a momentous achievement, but now we really have to capitalize on this moment and ensure that the team really shines in 18 months' time," he added.

One key to improvement, for Stajcic, is to increase the squad depth and the competition within the group itself.

"The more competitions there is for spots within the group, the better the team is gonna be moving into the future," he said.

"Just because those 25 (players) were the ones that procured that special moment and that special place in history, and got the team to the World Cup, it doesn't mean that they will be at the World Cup," he warned.

"The team will only flourish when we have more depth and more players competing for spots, and more players who can play in the first eleven."

The PFF called up 23 players and two reserves to the AFC Women's Asian Cup in India, seven of whom were uncapped heading into the competition.

The PFF has already said that there is a deep pool of players available for the Philippine women's team, several of whom are based locally but could not make it to the team's training camp in California over visa issues. Other players with Filipino heritage have also expressed interest in suiting up for the country.

"Ang full list namin is about 100. Some of them are playing professionally in the US and in Europe. So, mahaba, malalim ang ating roster," PFF secretary-general Atty. Ed Gastanes said. "Mahaba ang ating listahan ng possible na Filipino players."

This will be welcome news to Stajcic, who stressed that the ambition of the team is "to get more players in, whether they're competing back home in the Philippines, whether they've been identified somewhere else around the world within the Filipino diaspora."

"We need more players to compete for spots, and that will really push the team to a new level. And, that internal rivalry within any elite team, are really the things that drive any good sporting team to the heights that they reach," he added.

"That's really when this team will really find its true potential, when we have massive competition for every single spot on the team."

RELATED VIDEO: