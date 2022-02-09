Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. File photo. Meg Oliphant, Getty Images/AFP

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges over assault allegations which forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season, prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday.

"After a thorough review of all the available evidence... the people are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in an evaluation of the charges.

Bauer, 31, has not played since being placed on leave from Major League Baseball in July last year after the assault allegations emerged.

A 27-year-old woman accused Bauer of punching her and choking her unconscious during separate sexual encounters in April and May 2021.

Bauer denied any wrongdoing, with his attorney and representatives saying all the encounters were entirely consensual.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Bauer welcomed the decision not to press charges, saying he had been the victim of "an absurd amount of misinformation and false claims" circulated with "absolutely no corroboration."

"Both my representatives and I have expected this outcome from the beginning and we are grateful that each of these neutral, third party arbiters have reviewed the relevant information and made clear and informed decisions on this matter," he said.

"My version of events has not wavered, because it's the truth."

Bauer said he had engaged in rough sex with his accuser which had been consensual.

"This was something she brought up and we discussed it together and both agreed to engage in," he said.

"We established rules and boundaries and I followed them. She also repeatedly consented during sex, when I asked if she was enjoying herself and if she wanted to continue."

He also denied specific claims of assault made by his accuser.

"I never assaulted her in any way or at any time," he said. "While we did have consensual rough sex, the disturbing acts and conduct that she describes simply did not occur.

"In evaluating my life over the recent months its clear I've made some poor choices. But I am not the person that this woman, her lawyers and certain members of the media have painted me to be."

Bauer's accuser had obtained a restraining order against the 2020 Cy Young Award winner in June last year, but a judge refused a request to extend the order in August.

Although Bauer will not now face criminal prosecution, he could yet be hit with a suspension from MLB chief Rob Manfred if he is found to have violated domestic violence rules.

The Dodgers signed Bauer last year on a three-year deal worth $102 million following the pitcher's departure from the Cincinnati Reds.

© Agence France-Presse