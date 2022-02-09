Gary Russell Jr. (left) fights Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo (right) for the WBC World Featherweight Championship at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, United States on Saturday (Sunday in Manila). Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP



Mexican 4-division champion Leo Santa Cruz said he is looking forward to a possible title unification with WBC featherweight king Mark Magsayo in a Philippines versus Mexico match.

Santa Cruz, the WBA super champion, came off a 10-round decision against Keenan Carbajal and talked about possibly clashing with the hard-hitting Filipino.

“I think I have the Mexican spirit. I come to fight and leave everything in the ring,” said Santa Cruz in the post-fight presser shortly after beating Carbajal.

“I’m going to train hard, get stronger. I think Magsayo is a good opponent. He comes forward, throws a lot of punches, and he doesn’t run. He comes to fight.”

Santa Cruz saw Magsayo's title win against Gary Russell Jr., where the Filipino decisioned the injured American.

“I don’t know if it was because Gary Russell’s hand was injured or something. (Magsayo) still looked good. I don’t know what the difference would have been if Russell was 100%.

Magsayo has previously been rumored to be facing No. 1 WBC contender Rey Vargas next. But he also seemed open to take on the Mexican banger.

“Mexico vs. the Philippines is always a great fight like Pacquiao vs. Marquez is going to be a great fight," said Santa Cruz.