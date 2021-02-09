Volleyball: PNVF plans to tap foreign coaches for national teams

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Wednesday will put together a commission that will handle the formation of the national volleyball teams.

The commission, which will be composed of seven members, will set the guidelines for the tryouts, create a calendar of activities, and attend to the needs of the national team.

PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara made the announcement Tuesday, during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"We now have a national team department," he stressed. "Hindi 'yung coach lang 'yung in charge, isang tao lang. Ngayon, there is a national team department."

The commission will meet for the first time on Wednesday, after the first board meeting of the PNVF following their certification as the country's official volleyball federation by the FIVB during its World Congress over the weekend.

Among the major tasks of the national team commission is to select the coaches for the national teams, in coordination with the PNVF's coaches' commission.

In the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, Dante Alinsunurin steered the men's team to a historic silver medal, while the women's team, handled by Shaq delos Santos, missed the podium.

Suzara on Tuesday revealed that he would prefer it if the federation instead tapped foreign coaches to call the shots for the Philippine team.

"I want to bring Brazilian coaches. Because we had already had a Russian coach before, we had a Japanese coach, we had a Chinese coach. I want naman to try a Brazilian coach, and maybe in the future, an Italian coach, para naiiba din ang skills ng players natin," he explained.

"We are used to the Asian type of skills, so what if we have a South American skill or a European skill? So we have to change this strategy now. Hindi na tayong pang-Asia lang. We have to go to Europe and we have to go to North and South America," he added.

Suzara pointed out that other Asian countries, including South Korea, have already hired foreign coaches to handle their volleyball teams.

"I think the national teams now in Asia are really open to international coaches," he said. "Now we have to open our doors to foreign coaches. There are a lot of foreign coaches from Brazil, Italy, Serbia, international."

"So I want the Brazilian coaches to be the head coach for the next two years, transfer their knowledge to our national team coach, and this will be very good. We will learn a lot," he added.

Suzara plans to partner with the FIVB in bringing the foreign coaches to the Philippines.

He is already in talks with the federation about taking part in its Projects Platform, a part of which involves sending coaches "to deliver services to improve the performance of emerging national teams."

"We will partner now with the FIVB national team project, that they will be sending foreign coaches to the Philippines, and they will monitor what is happening with the foreign coaches that they are sending to the Philippines," Suzara said.

